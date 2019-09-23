M7 northbound traffic improving after earlier crash before J10 Naas South

Heavy traffic on the M7 northbound is improving after the earlier crash before J10 Naas South which has now been cleared from the motorway. It remains quite slow however, on the M9 northbound approach to the M7.

The M4 inbound is quite busy from before J7 Maynooth to J6 Celbridge.

M50 northbound traffic is moving well and southbound traffic is picking up now between J6 Blanchardstown and J10 Ballymount.