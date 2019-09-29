Today's weather forecast - Sunday, September 29, 2019

With storm Lorenzo expected to hit Ireland on Thursday and Friday next, today's weather is less stormy - but equally gloomy!

Met Eireann predicts many places in Leinster will be cloudy to begin today, Sunday 29, with patchy rain and drizzle. It will be rather blustery for a time near the east coast this morning; skies will gradually brighten, and the afternoon will bring increasing sunny spells and a scattering of showers.

Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with brisk northwesterly winds gradually moderating.



Largely dry tonight with clear spells at first. Cloud amounts will increase overnight. Mist and fog patches will also form. Lows of 4 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes.

Remember, to factor in extra time if you're driving, the roads are wet and slippy - are your tyres up to scratch?