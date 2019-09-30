Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 30 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Martha O'Donnell (née Thorpe)

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Highfield Estate peacefully at Naas Hospital wife of the late Alfie

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Sinead, sons Andy and Ger, grandchildren Ashleigh, Brian, Roisin, Eoin, Sophie, Ally and Isabella, great grandchildren Bentley and Maisie, daughters in law Mag and Bridgie, son in law Martin, sister Philly, Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Martha Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Newbridge Day Care Centre. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen Ryan

Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Kildare / Kilteely, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary



Ryan, Sr Eileen (Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Co Kildare and late of Kilteely, Co Limerick ) – Sept 27, 2019 ,peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Le Cheile Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Sr Eileen, predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Ryan, her brothers Jerry and Larry, her sisters Sr Gertrude and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sheila Roche, California and Sr Noelle, Bon Secours Sisters, Cork, nieces, nephews and grandnieces, her Mercy Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel, Athy from 3pm Sunday 29th Sept. Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday (30th Sept) at 10.30am to St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Mass at 11o’c followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Le Cheile Unit.

I lionta De go gcastar sinn

The death has occurred of Sean Tighe

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare / Fermoy, Cork / Ballymote, Sligo



TIGHE Sean, Naas, and formerly of Fermoy, Co. Cork and Ballymote, Co. Sligo, September 27 ,2019, peacefully, in his one hundred and first year, (late An Garda Síochána). Beloved husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving family, Eamonn, Anne, Brenda and Fergus, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Rita, grandchildren Karen, Stacey, Brian, Conor, Amy, Paul, Jennifer, Sophie Li, great-granddaughter Lyall, brother Jimmy, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Brenda’s home, Bramble Cottage, Eadestown, W91 WYX3, on Monday from 5pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown, W91 DR76 for funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Casey

Dereens, Caragh, Kildare



Casey, Patrick (Paddy), Dereens, Caragh, Co. Kildare, September 27th 2019, peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, children Chris, Michael, Sally, Padraic, Julie & Clare, son-in-law Graham, daughters-in-law Gerry, Ger and Kelli, partners Danny and Dominic, grandchildren, extended family & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (eircode W91D580) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Monday morning please.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) NASH

Naas, Kildare



Nash (Naas, former Soldier, Headquarter Company, Army Apprentice School) – Sept 25, 2019, (peacefully), at Craddock House Nursing Home, Michael (Mick); Sadly missed by his loving friends John Cully and family.

Reposing on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Craddock House Nursing Home. Removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May He Rest In Peace”