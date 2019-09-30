Kildare Death Notices for today, Monday 30 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Doyle (née Byrne)

Ballyvass, Castledermot, Kildare



Mary Doyle (née Byrne), Ballyvass, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 29th September 2019 peacefully at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh; Beloved daughter of the late Dick Byrne; Sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, daughters Ailíse and Rebecca, mother Bridie, sisters Ellen, Barbara, Majella, Regina, Yvonne and Siobhan, only brother Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law Jordan and Lorcan, aunts, uncles, grandchildren Abigail, Brónagh, Jacob and Cian, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Mary rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14Y863) from 12 noon this Tuesday concluding at 9.30pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in Church.

The death has occurred of Paddy Flanagan

Beechgrove House, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Mountain View.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Husband of the late Veronica (née Conlan).

Sadly missed by his loving children Vivienne, Audrey, John, Carmel and Kate, is 13 grandchildren, brothers Conrad, Tom, Locky and Joe and their wives, sons-in-law Stephen, Keith and David, daughter-in-law Veronica, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mcwey’s Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Greyabbey Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland”. Donations box in Church.

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) KENNEDY

Fishery Lane, Naas, Kildare



Suddenly on holiday. Beloved husband of Mary and father of Anne-Marie, Caroline, Philip, Seamus and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Bridget, Peggy, Ann and Moira, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Jane, Philip's partner Ruth, his beloved grandchildren Tomás, Nora and Peggy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House Private Please.

"May He Rest In Peace"





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Kinsella

Tallaght, Dublin / Kildare



Kinsella, William (Bill), Tallaght, Dublin, September 29th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, brother of the late Jimmy and Maura, husband of Patricia and loving dad to Karl and Orla, deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Eoin and Eimear, brothers Paddy and Harry, sisters Christina and Patricia, niece Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 1pm to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2pm funeral service, family flowers only please.