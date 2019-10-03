Gardaí appeal for information on garage break in

Kildare town garage shop - on Friday, September 27

Garage shop broken into last week at Kildare town


Kildare Gardaí are appealing for information after a garage shop in Kildare town was broken into in the early hours of Friday morning, September 27 at 5.20am.

The shop was broken into through a window and some cash and cigarettes were stolen in the raid.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information on the incident to 045 527 730.