Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 7 October, 2019

The death has occurred of John Christopher (Chris) Fahy

Leixlip, Kildare / Kinvara, Galway



Fahy, John Christopher (Chris), Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Kinvara, Co. Galway, October 5th 2019, peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by his loving brothers Paddy Joe, Tom, Michael and Kieran. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Úna (nee O'Donoghue), sons Paul and Brian, daughters in law Michelle and Audrey, cherished grandchildren Grace, Rían, Eoghan, Oisín and Tadhg, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday from 3.30pm. Removal from Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam"

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) Finnerty

Newtown Commons, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Saint Brigid's Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving sister Betty, brothers Eamon and Brian, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Liam, uncle Larry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Phil Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home (R51 E864) from 1pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare town for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Kearns

Old Connell, Newbridge, Kildare / Dublin 6, Dublin



Formerly of Mount Anthony, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

May Lawrence rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Pat O'Sullivan

Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Kildare / Cahersiveen, Kerry



Pat O'Sullivan, Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Co.Kildare and late of Cahersiveen, Co.Kerry. October 5th 2019 suddenly. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, granddaughters, great-granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John KELLY

Patrician Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved husband of the late Brigid and father of John, Elizabeth, Patricia, David, Kieran, Breda, Christina and the late Pauline, Alice and Rose. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Josie, Peggy and Teresa, brothers Andy and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.20am, arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in church,

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Michael McCormack

Power Station Road, Allenwood, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Deirdre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Brian, Michēal and Shane, daughters-in-law Mandy, Emma and Lorraine, grandchildren Hayley, Jamie and Fionn, sisters Maureen, Annette, Dympna and Theresa (R.I.P), brothers Kevin, Eamonn, Gerald, Brendan, Thomas, Dermot, Noel, Martin and Cyril, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home (W91 VN28) from 4pm on Sunday and Monday with Rosary both nights at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10-15am to arrive at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “The friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh and Cancer Research at Tallaght Hospital “. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Bob Duggan

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Paul and Malcolm, daughters Joycelyn, Sharon and Caroline, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters Francis and Maureen, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bob rest in peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.