Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 14 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Joy REDDY (née Bradbury)

Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Athy, Kildare



Joy Reddy, formerly of Athy died October 13th 2019 (peacefully) at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Morgan and Miranda. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Johnny, Stanley, William and Frank, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Elise, Emelia and Ronan, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Lesley.

R.I.P.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital.

The death has occurred of Rose Armstrong

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital in the Allen Ward and Curragh Ward. Rose, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter Patricia, sons Jim and John, sister Betty, (Predeceased by her husband Jack, daughters Mary, Geraldine, daughter-in-law Lorraine, Son-in-law Aidan). Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Rose Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday, 14th October, from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Conleth's Parish Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam

The death has occurred of Bob Wrenn

Ovidstown, Donadea, Kildare



Bob Wrenn, Ovidstown, Donadea, October 13th 2019 peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Balanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

May Bob Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home on the Kerry Road on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Church of the Nativity, Newtown at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hudson

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Brittas, Dublin



Hudson Patrick (Paddy), Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare and formerly of Brittas, Co. Dublin. October 11th 2019. Loving husband of Breda and father of Tom, Sarah and Valerie. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughter in law Elisha, sons in law Brian and Ronan, grandchildren Adam, Keeva, Mia, Tara and Tom, brothers Jack and Peter, sister Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Sunday from 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace on Monday arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations if desired to the Cancer Society. Donation box at the funeral home and the church.

The death has occurred of John (Michael) Ryan

Grangebeg Park, Dunlavin, Kildare



Ryan John (Michael) Park House, Grangebeg Park, Dunlavin, Co. Kildare. October 12th 2019. After a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Father of Michael, Paula and Arlene. Sadly missed by his family, daughter in law Fiona, son in law Robert, granddaughter Kate, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Monday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Gormanstown, arriving for 11.30 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of RSM Retd. Edward (Mossie) WHELAN

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare



WHELAN Edward (Mossie) RSM Retd., Military Police, The Curragh, (Langton Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 11th October 2019 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff at Imaal Ward, Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, sons and daughters Eamonn, Gemma, Koe, Damien and Tammy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mossie Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Kildare. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Marie CULLEN (née Power)

McAuley Place, Naas, Kildare / Roundwood, Wicklow / Rathfarnham, Dublin



Late of McAuley Place, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Roundwood, Co. Wicklow and Pine Valley, Co. Dublin. Beloved mother of Paul, Maeve and Joan. Predeceased by her youngest daughter Sharon. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Tom, sister-in-law Mary (Power), daughter-in-law Alison, sons-in-law Fergal and Gavin, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (14th) at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. Donation box in church.

"May She Rest In Peace"