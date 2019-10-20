ESB faults in North Kildare causing power outages
Celbridge and Straffan areas affected
ESB faults reported in areas of North Kildare have resulted in electricity supply outages.
Residents in Straffan and Celbridge have been affected in the last hour, almost 800 customers in total.
The ESB helpline states the fault is expected to be repaired and power supply restored shortly.
(Areas affected include Hazelhatch, Donacumper, Dublin Road, Celbridge and Straffan).
