Traffic update this morning, Monday 21 October

AA Roadwatch reports traffic is movin on the M50.

A reminder that a stop/go system remains in place to facilitate rolling works on the N81 in Wicklow until later this month, moving from the Kilteel junction towards Blessington.

Motorists in Laois, take note, overnight works will be in place on the Mountmellick Rd in Portlaoise, part of the N80, between the Abbeyleix Rd R/A and Rossvale from 7pm to 7am nightly from today (21) to Mon 4 Nov, weeknights only.

Traffic is slowing on the M1 southbound in parts between J9 Drogheda and J6 Balbriggan. Further along - there's a breakdown between before J2 Dublin Airport in the central median with traffic slow on approach.

There are delays along the Grand Canal eastbound from before Portobello to Ranelagh Rd but no major delays for city centre traffic.