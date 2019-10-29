N80 closed after Ballon, Co Carlow following five car collision
Stop/go in place on N81 between Baltinglass and Hollywood, expect delays
Collision near Ballon, Co Carlow on N80, road closed
The N80 remains closed until further notice at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon, Co Carlow following a five car collision yesterday evening.
Seven adults were taken to hospital at St Luke's and Wexford General with non-life threatening injuries.
The road remains closed with local diversions in place.
N81 motorists, remember, a stop/go system will be in place for works on the N81 approximately half way between Baltinglass and Hollywood from Tuesday 29 to Friday 1 November.
