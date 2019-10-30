Gardaí appealing for public's help to locate missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí in Dundrum are seeking assistance from the public in locating 16-year-old Colin Doyle who went missing from the Ballinteer area, Dublin on Saturday, 5 October 2019

Colin is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height and of a medium build with brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Colin or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.