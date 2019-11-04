Road resurfacing project commences in Ballymore Eustace this week

A week-long road resurfacing project commences in Ballymore Eustace today, Monday 4 November.

According to Kildare County Council the road resurfacing and associated minor works are taking place at Main Street in Ballymore Eustace, from Monday 4 November to Friday 8 November, from 9am to 5pm daily.

It is understood that a Stop/Go system will be in place for the duration of the works this week.

Kildare County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.