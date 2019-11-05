Learn to jive with 'Stetsons and Stilettos' in Ardclough!

Fancy some keep fit through dance? A five week beginners jive course Thursday week, November 14 at Ardclough GAA Club.

From 8-9.30pm, for five weeks, you can learn the best of jiving and other dance.

Classes will be similar to the steps/dance as seen on RTÉ 1's 'Stetsons and Stilettos'.

Contact Patricia now to confirm; course of five costs €50 and is payable on the first night. Contact 085 730 7173 - see Patricia's Social Dance Class, Dublin on FB.

"When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor, it's to enjoy each step along the way!". Get fit, get dance happy at Ardclough GAA Club over the coming week.