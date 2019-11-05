Learn to jive with 'Stetsons and Stilettos' in Ardclough!

Five week course starting next week

Get fit and get out there dancing with some jive classes,commencing next week

Fancy some keep fit through dance?  A five week beginners jive course Thursday week, November 14 at Ardclough GAA Club.

From 8-9.30pm, for five weeks, you can learn the best of jiving and other dance.

Classes will be similar to the steps/dance as seen on RTÉ 1's 'Stetsons and Stilettos'.

Contact Patricia now to confirm; course of five costs €50 and is payable on the first night. Contact 085 730 7173 - see Patricia's Social  Dance Class, Dublin on FB.

"When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor, it's to enjoy each step along the way!". Get fit, get dance happy at Ardclough GAA Club over the coming week. 