Fab racing lined up for Winter Racing Festival at Punchestown

The stars of Irish racing will be out in force as the jump season ramps up for the 2019 Punchestown Winter Festival on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 November. A massive €400,000 of prize money will be up for grabs across two days of top class racing that include Grade 1, 2, 3, listed and cross country action.



A change to the usual running order for one of the pre-Christmas highlights sees the feature grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle take place in a new slot on Saturday, 16 November. The €100,000 centre piece could see champion trainer Willie Mullins break his own record as he bids to land a ninth consecutive win of the same race. Mullins has entered six of the eleven contenders at the early closing stage including Punchestown and Cheltenham champion novice hurdle hero Klassical Dream and last year’s Unibet Morgiana winner Sharjah.

The opening day of the Punchestown Winter Festival also boasts the Grade 2 Elliott Group Craddockstown novice chase over two miles. The brilliant Sizing John is among the previous winners of this one and last year’s victor Voix de Reve from the Mullins camp went on to land grade 1 success in the Ryanair Gold Cup at Easter in Fairyhouse.



Sunday’s card gets underway around midday with a spectators favourite as runners in the EMS Copiers Risk Of Thunder Chase take on the famous Punchestown cross country course. Later in the afternoon, racegoers will enjoy quality hurdle action as the top mares in training will line up for the listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle over two miles and two furlongs. The Grade 2 Liam and Valerie Brennan Memorial Flordia Pearl Novice Chase adds a further layer of quality to the weekend of brilliant jump racing action.



2019 marks the third running of the Up The Yard Stud and Stable Staff Challenge which is the final race on the Saturday, 16 November. This initiative was introduced by Punchestown to offer the hard working heroes of our industry an opportunity to fulfil a dream and ride in a race around the home of Irish jump racing. Stud and training establishments around the country have nominated a contender who has never ridden on the track or in a point to point so are true ‘race riding’ beginners.

This year’s winner will enjoy a well-deserved break in Paris with huge thanks to Midland Travel, sport and group travel specialists. The Gordon Elliott team will bid for a hat-trick however, with ladies dominating the winners enclosure so far it may be the turn of one of the eight gentlemen who are set to take part in this year’s renewal.



Punchestown racegoers can enjoy bar, restaurant and café venues across both days with live music each evening after racing. The ever popular 'Race and Dine' package for €79pp has some limited availability plus the 'Save with the Winter Warmer' €30pp offers fab value (see online for full details). A FREE mini Junior Jockey Play Zone will be in operation for younger racegoers; U14s all have free entry. Full coverage of feature races from Cheltenham will be aired on big screens and throughout bars and restaurants whenever possible.



First race is off on Saturday circa 12.15pm and 12.05pm on Sunday (subject to minor changes). Admission €10 seniors and students; €15 adults; tickets available at www.punchestown.com or on the gate.