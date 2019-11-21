Christmas festive goodies at Naas Country Markets

Christmas cakes, with chocolate decor, with or without marzipan, mince pies, tarts, cinnamon cookies, sponges, tea cakes, muffins, puddings, large and little - and all home made, available tomorrow at Naas Country Markets.

The Naas market is sixty seven years on the go, so they must be doing something right! Tomorrow, they'll have additional Christmas fayre with more festive confectionery, giftware, knits, candles, Christmas cards, festive produce and preserves, beautifully presented and ideal as Christmas presents.

Farm fresh eggs, seasonal plants and flower arrangements, Christmas ornaments, and lots more hand crafted goods.

Drop into the Moat Theatre, Naas, tomorrow morning and every Friday till Christmas, from 9.15am to 12.30pm. It's a very sociable experience – quality goods to choose from, guaranteed home made, and you can sit and have a cuppa in the Moat Café or outside, weather permitting.