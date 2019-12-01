CRIME: yet another shooting incident in Dublin early this am.



Gardaí confirm a man in his 20s has been injured following a shooting incident in the North Strand area of Dublin City.

At approximately 6.45am, Gardaí were called to a flat on North Strand Road where members of Dublin Fire Brigade were treating a man in his 20s for an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.



The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

On Monday 18 November, gardaí attended the scene of a fatal incident in the Mount Andrew area, Lucan where the body of a man was discovered. The victim was identified as Eoin Boylan (22) who had been shot prior to the car being set on fire.

https://www.kildarenow.com/news/home/496492/man-22-dies-from-injuries-sustained-in-dublin-shooting-incident.html

The latest shooting may be linked to the Coolock criminal gangland war which has escalated in recent months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-666 8600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.