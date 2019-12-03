Kildare charity shop needs a Santa lookalike for Saturday next!
For one hour only
Could you do Santa for one hour on Saturday next in Kildare charity shop (File photo)
Owing to his heavy commitments over the coming weeks, Santa Claus has had to cancel his commitment to a fundraiser in Kildare town next Saturday.
Andrea Hughes, shop manager at NCBI, Station Road, Kildare town (National Council of the Blind Ireland) reports that a Santa volunteer confirmed for Saturday next, December 7 has had to cancel.
"I'm running a fundraiser for the cause, on Saturday next, it's our annual jumper day and coffee morning but our Santa had to cancel.
"It's just for one hour from 12-1pm - if there's anyone out there who could step in, we'd be most grateful".
Contact 087 139 4325 please if you could fill the red Santa suit for a worthy cause on Saturday next, at the NCBI shop, Kildare town.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on