Kildare charity shop needs a Santa lookalike for Saturday next!

Owing to his heavy commitments over the coming weeks, Santa Claus has had to cancel his commitment to a fundraiser in Kildare town next Saturday.

Andrea Hughes, shop manager at NCBI, Station Road, Kildare town (National Council of the Blind Ireland) reports that a Santa volunteer confirmed for Saturday next, December 7 has had to cancel.

"I'm running a fundraiser for the cause, on Saturday next, it's our annual jumper day and coffee morning but our Santa had to cancel.

"It's just for one hour from 12-1pm - if there's anyone out there who could step in, we'd be most grateful".

Contact 087 139 4325 please if you could fill the red Santa suit for a worthy cause on Saturday next, at the NCBI shop, Kildare town.