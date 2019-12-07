Whitewater Shopping Centre to host Cadbury's Secret Santa Postal Van

Following an extremely successful nationwide tour last year, Cadbury is taking its Secret Santa Postal Van on tour across the country once again.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Van will return this Christmas with a tour across Ireland, including a stop at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge on December 22.

The specially designed van will spend the day offering visitors the chance to send a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk secretly to someone they love. Gift-givers can choose to send the bar with a note, or – in the spirit of Secret Santa - completely anonymously, whichever they choose!

This Christmas, Cadbury is celebrating the people of Ireland’s generous instinct and encouraging guests to come along, enjoy the Christmas cheer, and give, just because.

Ria Rianti, Brand Manager with Cadbury, said “We are absolutely delighted to send the Secret Santa Postal Van on tour again this Christmas, following the wonderful response we got last year.

"So many guests came along to build their very own, custom Cadbury selection box and send it to their loved ones. We’re really looking forward to meeting all the Secret Santas across Ireland this holiday season, and to seeing some of that Christmas generosity first hand.”

