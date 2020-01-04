Sina Theil gig ends local food bank year on a positive note

A nice crowd gathered at the Old Dara Cinema on the Sunday before Christmas to raise much needed funds for the ongoing work of Naas Main Street Food Bank.

One hundred and sixty food hampers were distributed to local families, families in genuine need of assistance at Christmas.

Sina Theil, Ireland’s up and coming country star, performed at the Church on Main Street, along with Austin O’Keefe and Lee Murphy who were further supported by Dave Fury, Colin Kenny and rising star, local artist Gemma Cox.



Previously, volunteers also collected at Tesco, Naas for two days, and the charity was high in praise of the generosity extended.

Brenda Prentice, Newbridge with John Sheehan, Naas and his granddaughter, Danielle Sheehan.

While Naas Bank gave out 160 Christmas hampers to local families, an average of 80 come to the food bank on a weekly basis for support for the service which is organised by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Naas Food Bank is in existence since 2013 and has given out over 25,000 hampers during that time. It is supported by many local businesses and individuals.

Enjoying the gig: John Norton, John Merrick, Phil Ehinlaiye, Brenda and George Prentice with Batta Ehinlaiye.

The organisers would like thank all who have donated food, time and money to the work in 2019 and to wish them all a happy and prosperous new year.