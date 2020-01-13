Men's and Women's Sheds groups in Kildare to receive €25,000 in funding

Funding of €25,000 has been allocated to local Men’s and Women’s Sheds in the county, a Kildare Fine Gael Senator has confirmed today.

Fine Gael Senator Anthony Lawlor welcomed the news, saying: “My colleague Minister Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and

Community Development, has today confirmed that 372 Men’s and Women’s Sheds have been allocated a total of €500,000 from his Department in order to support the important community work done by these groups."

It is understood that funding has been allocated locally to Larchfield Park Nursing Home Men's Shed, Johnstownbridge Men's Shed, Celbridge and District Men's Shed, Monasterevin Men's Shed, Naas Community Men's Shed, Newbridge Community Men's Shed, Na Fianna Men's Shed, Maynooth Men's Shed, Kilcock Community Men's Shed, Clane Men's Shed, Kill and District Men's Shed, Athy Community Men's Shed, Sallins Men's Shed, Leixlip Men's Shed, Cooleragh/Staplestown Men's Shed, Kildare Town Women Projects Group, and Sallins Women's Shed

“This funding will support these excellent local projects in the contribution they make to our local area. This capital funding will enable individual Men’s and Women’s Sheds to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises through the provision of small grants. I am delighted to see that Women’s Sheds have also received funding from the Government for the first time,"said Senator Lawlor.

He said that he hoped that the number of Women’s Sheds continues to grow in the coming years. “Men’s and Women’s sheds have become a vital element in the fabric of our communities and have done so much to tackle social isolation,” Senator Lawlor added.

Funding for Men's Shed across the country was introduced in 2018 in recognition of the support offered to men and Minister Ring confirmed that funding will now extend to include Women's Sheds.

Minister Ring said:"Having witnessed the exceptionally positive impact of Men’s Sheds in recent years, I’ve no doubt that the emergence of Women’s Sheds can only be a good thing for community life in Ireland. I’m delighted that 33 Women’s Shed Groups have availed of the funding on offer and I hope to see this number grow in coming years.”