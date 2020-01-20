Use new bail laws to fight organised crime urges Kildare North TD

The courts and the State have been urged to use what are described as “tough new bail laws” to tackle organised crime.

In a statement this week, Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan (FG) said he has urged the Courts to use the tough new bail laws in order to curtail the activity of individuals involved in organised crime.

Deputy Durakn said: “Fine Gael in government has taken strong action to strengthen our bail laws. The Criminal Justice Act 2017 expands the factors which a court may take into account in refusing bail. New factors include the extent to which previous convictions for serious offences indicate persistent serious offending; and any danger to a person or the community that could be caused by the release on bail of the accused.”

Deputy Durkan said this is an issue that he raised on numerous occasions in Dail Eireann over many years.

“I have repeatedly campaigned for action to be taken to ensure that the cover of bail cannot be used to continue criminal activity. I acknowledge considerable work has been done through the Criminal Justice Act 2017 in terms of strengthening the powers of both the court and the Gardaí, and the courts must use these powers so that we are able to effectively confront organised crime and protect the general public,” he concluded.