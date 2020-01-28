Kildare contract awarded for building of Prosperous town park

Kildare County Council has awarded the contract for the building of Prosperous town park.

It is understood that the contractor is preparing to commence on site and it is anticipated construction will begin towards the end of February, depending on weather.

The playground equipment was tendered separately and the deadline for the receipt of tenders closed last week.

Last September 6, funding for the completion and building of the park was confirmed to area councillors at their area meeting.

Funding of €100,000 was confirmed for the park the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in 2016.

Last July questions were raised over whether there was sufficient money for the park and playground.

It was confirmed then that an allocation of €60,000 from the 2018 Local Property Tax fund had been allocated, alongside the €100,000 secured in 2016.

Significant drainage works have taken place at the site.