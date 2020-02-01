Exciting art fair in aid of charity coming to Co Kildare!

RTÉ DJ and Newbridge man Keith Walsh was recently on hand to help launch the inaugural art fair, supported by The Rotary Club of Newbridge, that is to take place at the Town Hall from February 7-9.

The art fair will exhibit a vast and diverse array of high quality work produced by local, national and international artists. It presents an exciting opportunity to browse and buy for both Kildare-based art enthusiasts, or those that have always aspired to owning a piece of fine art for their home or their office, but didn’t know where to start.



All artists are donating 30% of the price of any paintings or works sold during the event, which will be donated to Sightsavers and local Rotary-supported charities. Eleanor Swan, a world renowned ceramicist and Newbridge native is delighted to be one of artists leading the charge.

“I am thrilled to be involved in this project. It’s such a worthy cause and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wonderful, creative artists and artistic talents that we have in Kildare.



“The poet Thomas Merton once said: ‘art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time’, so we invite as many as possible to come to our exhibition in February and enjoy the inspiring work on view.”

Other artists who will exhibit their work include landscape artist Grainne Dowling; bog oak expert Brian O’Loughlin, abstract landscape artist John Kingerlee and woodturner Emmet Kane.

Sightsavers is one of the organisations that will be supported by the monies raised through the sale of the art. Sightsavers is committed to eliminating avoidable blindness, and ensuring that those with disabilities can participate equally in society.

Ciara Smullen, its head of major giving, is excited at the prospect of working with the Rotary Club of Newbridge in helping bring an event like this to the town.

“The Rotary Club of Newbridge takes a very active role in giving back to both the local community and internationally as well.

“This event is presenting Kildare locals with the opportunity of purchasing some beautiful art, and in the process raising money to help restore the sight of people living in some of the poorest countries in the world, and we are delighted to be a part of it,” she said.

The opening of the inaugural art fair will take place at 6.30pm on Friday, February 7. Entry is free, all welcome.