Poplar Square in Naas won't be renamed just yet

A bid to change a Naas place name has been kicked into touch.

A public vote is needed to turn Poplar Square into John Devoy Square — as has been requested by local councillor Bill Clear.

A year ago another councillor, Seamie Moore, sought to change the Irish version of Naas from An Nás to Nás na Ríogh but that fell foul of the same set circumstances.

Firstly a public vote would have to take place and there were questions about who exactly is entitled to vote - residents of Naas or the Naas Municipal District.

And there is a requirement to vote in public and a question arises over whether a vote of this nature is contrary to the General Data Protection Regulation requirements.

Kildare County Council is still awaiting clarification from the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government about to proceed with a name change.

And until this happens any planned name change is considered unworkable Naas district manager Eoghan Ryan told a Naas Municipal District meeting on January 21.

“My advice is to wait until any new legislation is finalised,” he said.

Cllr Clear said he believes that the name Poplar Square is out of date as there is a single tree there and it’s not a poplar. He also said that the John Devoy statue attracts a lot of attention.

“We don’t have much to attract people, so let's work on what we have,” he said.