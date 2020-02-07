Emergency services attend two car collision on R411

Emergency services are attending a two car collision on the R411, Ballymore Eustace to Naas Road.

The collision occurred earlier along the R411, just up from Scoil Mhuire and at the start of grass margin at Kimeens (formerly KTK plant).

Gardaí and emergency services are still attending the scene, so please note, traffic coming from Ballymore Eustace to Naas, and vice versa, the road is blocked.

Take diversionary routes via Barretstown to Punchestown/Blessington Road.