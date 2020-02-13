Kildare children encouraged to enter Climate Change Essay Competition

World Vision Ireland is calling on teachers, parents and children across Co Kildare enter their Climate Change Essay Competition, which will be judged by radio and TV presenter, Ryan Tubridy.

The winner will get the chance to meet Ryan Tubridy in the RTE studios and will also win a €500 Smyths voucher. World Vision Ireland’s Climate Change essay competition 2020 is opened until the 31st March for children between the ages of 8 and 18.

The entries will be narrowed down to the final 10, and celebrity judge Ryan Tubridy will choose the winning essay.

Teachers are encouraged to download a poster for your notice boards which you can find on our website https://www.worldvision.ie/ essay-competition or by clicking here

The essay entries should be sent, with the €2 application fee (€2 per essay entry) to:

Essay competition, World Vision Ireland, The Mews, Garland House, Rathmines Park, D 6.