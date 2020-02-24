Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 24 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Diane Browne (née Muldoon)

Dunmurraghill, Donadea, Kildare



Browne (nee Muldoon), Diane, Dunmurraghill, Donadea, Co. Kildare, February 22nd 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jock, daughter Sharon, sons Brian and Joseph, grandchildren, son in law Anthony, daughters in law Geraldine and Fiona, brother, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus' Church, Staplestown for 11 funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown.

The death has occurred of Hugh Harney

Newtown Great, Naas, Kildare



Harney Hugh, Newtown Great, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Dunlavin Nursing Home. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. February 23rd 2020. Son of the late Lorcan and May. Brother of Agnes, Laurence, Marcella, Michael, Tom, Malachy, Anthony, Mary, Joe and Anna. Will be dearly missed by his family, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Hugh Rest In Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91 YN79 on Monday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown, arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the funeral home and the church.

The death has occurred of Bernie McMahon (née Talbot)

French Furze Grove, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Droimnin Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Sean and son Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children Margaret, Siobhan, Ann, Paul, Ronan, Grainne and Eoin, brothers, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie rest in peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Freda Kane (née Finch)

5 The Meadows, Myshall, Carlow / Naas, Kildare



Freda Kane nee Finch, 5 The Meadows, Myshall, Co. Carlow & late of Monread Heights, Naas, Co. Kildare, 21st February 2020. Freda, beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of Sean & Terry. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Maire & Gayle, grandchildren Adam, Nicole, Aimee, Sophie & Abbie, brothers Tom & Wilf, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Freda Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Cross, Myshall for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Christy Nolan

The Height, Portersize, Ballitore, Kildare, R14 D653



Christy Nolan, The Height, Portersize, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare. R14D563. February 21st 2020 (Peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Tommy and Pat, daughter Carmel, daughters-in-law Jacqui and Kathleen, son-in-law John, grandchildren Patrick, Ciarán, Sarahjane, Aoife, Thomas and Grace, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Sunday, 23rd Feb, with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Moone, arriving for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church. House private on Monday morning.

May Christy Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Neill (née White)

1448 Castlepark, Kildangan, Kildare



Beloved wife of Martin and much loved mother of Rita, Sharon, Donna, Martin, and Jason. Predeceased by her sisters Phylis and Esther. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends

May Mary Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Stephen Kavanagh

Prosperous, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare



Kavanagh, Stephen, Prosperous and late of Staplestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare, February 21st 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving partner and carer Ita, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.