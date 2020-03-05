Kildare County Council told CCTV community scheme requires further expertise and funding

A number of issues currently remain over the implementation of a community CCTV scheme, the County Kildare Joint Policing Committee (JPC) has been told.

Obstacles to the scheme are high, including the need for local communities to maintain and insure the schemes, the meeting heard.

At its meeting at Kildare County Council HQ on Monday, March 2, Garda Inspector Paul Reilly said a number of locations are ready to go on the planned CCTV systems but issues remain over the technical specifications of the scheme.

The community CCTV project, which is backed by the gardaí, involves having CCTV cameras installed in public places with a view to cutting down on crime by being able to monitor vehicles in certain areas. Inspector Reilly said the the system must be tied into Kildare County Council. But he told the JPC that there are data protection issues over the live links and live monitoring.

Procedures and expertise will be needed to sort out the data protection of GDPR issues in relation to the scheme, he said. Inspector Reilly said a sub-committee on the project is meeting regularly. He said Local Property Tax (LPT) funds have been committed to the project.

Kildare County Council Director of Services, Sonya Kavanagh, said it will require funding and will adhere to national standards but she did not have a time frame when it might be fully implemented.

Ms Kavanagh noted it was a Department of Justice scheme and noted the local community must maintain the technology for five years and they must also insure it.

Cllr Padraigh McEvoy said it will be a challenge for communities and how they will proceed from here. Money to run the scheme will be required. Cllr McEvoy suggested that funds from the so called “Court poor box” could be used to help fund the project given that the scheme is to combat crime.

Cllr Fintan Brett, who was chairing the meeting, said that the “obstacles to the scheme are very high” at the moment.