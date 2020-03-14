Gardaí appeal for information on two shop break-ins

The Harvey Norman store in Naas Retail Park was broken into on Thursday, March 5 between 3am and 6am. Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station at (045) 884 300.

Another break-in took place at O’Brien’s Sandwich Bar premises, located at Carton Retail Park in Maynooth on Thursday, March 5. The incident took place between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maynooth Garda Station at (01) 629 2380.