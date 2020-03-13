Europe now has more Covid-19 cases than China did during its peak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called Europe the focal point of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Reportedly, Europe is recording more daily cases than China did at the peak of their outbreak.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated that "More than 132,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from 123 countries and territories. 5,000 people have lost their lives, a tragic milestone".

WHO have supplied over 56 countries with equipment and are currently shipping to an additional 28 countries. The organisation have sent approximately 1.5 million diagnostic tests to over 120 countries.

The virus has cancelled events and mass gatherings across Ireland, the GAA, HRI and Basketball Ireland have all cancelled sporting fixtures, and religious ceremonies have also been affected.

As the number of confirmed cases grow in Ireland, measures have been implemented by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his advisers.

WHO are also reminding people not to forget other illnesses and events that are occurring, Dr. Ghebreyesus stated that "there are still many other health issues people continue to face every single day".