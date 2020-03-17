Co Kildare psychotherapist gives advice on how to avoid 'cabin fever'

“It's a shame it takes a national emergency to instill a sense of community and family,” stated Attracta Gill, Director of Primary Care Psychotherapy, Naas. “But it's great to see community initiatives up and running and people looking out for each other”.

Ms Gill noted that one of the few positives of the Covid-19 restrictions was the fact that families could spend time together, to bond and to communicate properly with each other.

“This morning, I played 'snakes and ladders' with my five year old daughter, Alannah. Yesterday, we made mud cakes – mud cakes, I haven't seen those since I was a child!

“We are all constantly saying 'I'm too busy to do this, that and the other'. Well, now we have plenty of time to talk properly with family and neighbours while obser​v​ing the social distancing guidelines.

"Yesterday (Monday, 16 March), I gave my 93 year old some anti-bacterial gel. She was so appreciative – generosity is in our Irish DNA, we are renowned for our good nature ​and remember, the gift of giving is as rewarding for the donor as it is for the recipient!”

She did, however, warn that 'cabin fever' might kick in after a few days.

“We are not used to staying in close quarters and being confined so it's only normal that family members might get on each others' nerves.

"Get out while you still can; make the best of our parks, green spaces, beaches and lake walks but stick to the social distancing guidelines”.​

Ms Gill stated she was appal​l​ed at social celebrations covered by national media over the weekend.

“We need to stop this selfishness now,” she said “People need to face reality and stop this socia​lis​ing in line with national guidelines and to stop the spread of Covid-19".

Primary Care Psychotherapy is located at the Vista centre on the Ballymore Road, Naas (opposite the lakes).