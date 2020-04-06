Driver near Naas tests positive for cannabis while car in Newbridge had no insurance
The car stopped by Naas Roads Policing
Naas Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol stopped an uninsured driver for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
The motorist tested positive cannabis at a roadside test.
The car was impounded for no insurance, tax and NCT.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit seized a vehicle in Newbridge for having no insurance.
The motorist will appear in court in the near future.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on