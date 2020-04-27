Major garda operation launched to check compliance with Covid-19 restrictions in lead up to May Bank Holiday

An Garda Síochána is again launching a major operation to ensure compliance with the travel restrictions as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The national operation will start tomorrow, Tuesday, April 28 and will run up until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night, May 4.

Locally, Operation Fanacht will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the county of Leitrim.

Checkpoints will be on main routes throughout the county as well as on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

Nationally there will be checkpoints on many main routes, and thousands of mobile checkpoints will be carried out on secondary routes and other locations.

The operation will also see Gardaí conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.

Speaking this week, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "When we last ran Operation Fanacht (at Easter) there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again.

"I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.

"We need this compliance to continue. This is a critical week for the country. If we all work together, we can help save the lives of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues,” commented Deputy Twomey.