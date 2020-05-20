LATEST: Co Council and Irish Water repairing "major" pipe burst in Kildare

Irish Water is working to restore water supply to customers in Leixlip and surrounding areas following a major pipe burst.

Irish Water said it is liaising with Kildare County Council to fix the watermain on Captain's Hill in the town.

Homes and businesses in the following areas may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried underway; Riverforest, Glendale, Avondale, Saint Mary's Park, Riverdale, Dun Carraig, Main Street, Leixlip and surrounding areas.

Crews are on site working to repair the burst as soon as possible. The repair is expected to be completed later today. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of these urgent repair works.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers.

A spokesperson added: "Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent hand washing."



"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused."

Irish Water said its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also make contact via Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of its website.