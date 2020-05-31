Teen Tadhg takes a tumble near Naas

County Kildare residents are basking in the bank holiday weekend sunshine - even if it’s to come to a midweek halt, with the arrival of a good drop of rain on Wednesday.

Thirteen year old Tadhg McGee, from the Kill area, made the most of the warm weather as he took the plunge into the deep waters of the Grand Canal.

Tadhg was accompanied by his family as he made a variety of entrances; jumping, diving and dive bombing into the water this afternoon - as generations of children have done before him.

He was visiting the 14th lock on the canal, near Killeen Golf Club at Killeenmore, Sallins.