Plans for new labs and offices for Millennium Park in Naas

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction a two-storey office/laboratories building.

The proposed development will include a reception entrance area, staff toilets, a shower room with goods-in delivery area and storage on ground floor.

There will be a manager's office, staff canteen facilities and staff toilets on the first floor.

Permission is also sought for a 27-space surface car park with three e-car charging points.

There are also 20 covered cycle parking spaces planned.

The designs include a new vehicle access road with footpath on both sides and a cycle lane.

Classic Technology's website said the company is Ireland’s leader for instrumentation calibration and maintenance, and the country’s foremost independent test instrument supplier, representing many World leaders in their field.