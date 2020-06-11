Athgarvan sees planning permission granted for new development including apartments

A medical unit is among the major developments that have been granted planning permission in Athgarvan.

Kildare County Council has granted planning this week to Thoval Properties Limited, for a two storey mixed use building consisting of a shop unit, community use and two apartments at ground floor and a medical unit.

Also in the plans are a medical unit, floor apartments at floor level. Also planning has been granted for a public courtyard area, connection to mains,sewer, car parking, landscaping, boundary walls, servicesand all associated site development work. The demolition of a single storey building facing onto Kilcullen Road, Athgarvan Village, has been granted permission.