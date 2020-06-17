Newbridge Debenhams workers part of national protest today in Belfast seeking redundancies

Debenhams workers from across Ireland are protesting today outside the Belfast store on Royal Avenue as part of their campaign to win redundancy pay for more than 1,000 workers.

A Mandate statement said: "Debenhams management notified workers in the Republic of Ireland by email in April stating they would have no jobs to return to after the COVID19 pandemic had passed. The company transferred valuable assets out of the country before they sought liquidation, severely limiting the chance of workers obtaining redundancy payments from the company.The workers, who are all Mandate Trade Union members from the Republic of Ireland, have been protesting for a number of weeks outside 11 closed stores.

