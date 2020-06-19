Newbridge Debenhams workers part of ongoing national campaign for redundancies

Debenhams workers from around the country took to the streets of Belfast yesterday to protest outside the store on Royal Avenue.

A Mandate spokesperson saidL "The message is clear: we aren't going away and we will escalate this dispute until these workers achieve their demands.Thanks to all the supporters who showed up on the protest lines from political parties and other trade unions. Your support is greatly appreciated. And well done to all of the Debenhams workers for continuing the battle."

The closure of the stores saw the loss of 2,000 jobs and was announced after the UK retailer told staff that the business would be going into liquidation.

The company had operated four stores in Dublin, two in Cork and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

The workers are seeking redundancies from the company.