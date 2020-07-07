Covid-19 update sees one new death nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one additional person with COVID-19 has sadly died.

There has now been a total of 1,742 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 6th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of 5pm this evening, the Covid Tracker App had approximately 545,000 downloads. This is one more example of the solidarity and collective spirit that has characterised the Irish public’s response to COVID-19 to date.

“The app is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems. It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease.

“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to COVID-19.”