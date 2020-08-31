Alert: Recall of popular nut products due to the possible presence of salmonella

Holland & Barrett is recalling some batches of nut products due to possible Salmonella contamination of the ingredient, brazil nuts. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Nature Of Danger:

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Action Required:

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers & retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.