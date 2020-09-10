Minister says nothing to stop live music in pubs again after long closure

Pubs closed around Co Kildare and the rest of the country, shut down on March 15, along with the entertainment industry, are looking forward to getting back to work.

Minister for Arts Catherine Martin said she wanted to see the current restrictions on gatherings lifted to support the arts and music industry, so they can get back to work as she wanted to see performers performing again.

The current restrictions on numbers attending events were not viable for the industry and were an anomaly, she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

She said:“I want our musicians to play, to sing again, to earn a living.”

She said she was “more about opening up than closing down” and understood the demands on performers as she had worked in the sector and busked on Grafton Street.

There was nothing to stop live performances in pubs when they all reopened, once it was done safely, she said.