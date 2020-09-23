BREAKING: Refuse lorry overturns on N4 near Liffey Valley shopping complex

A large refuse lorry has overturned on the N4 near the Liffey Valley shopping complex.

Only one lane is open in the area and there are considerable traffic delays.

Photos from the scene show firefighters hosing down the vehicle and the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "We're currently attending a HGV roll over collision at Liffey Valley outside The Hermitage under the N4.

"One lane open, traffic restrictions in area."