Work starts on apartments beside pub in Prosperous
The site in Prosperous
Work has started on developing a site beside a pub in Prosperous.
Raven Construction, based in Naas has begun works on 10 units of this 19-unit development at Christy's pub in the village.
The estimated cost of the project is €2.8m and it will take around 18 months to complete.
A single storey derelict dwelling, adjacent to Christy’s will be demolished.
Being built is a two-storey retail unit as well as 11 three-bedroom two-storey terrace houses with private gardens.
Also in the plans are six two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments over two floors.
All apartments at first floor level will have balconies to their public facing side.
There will also be a new pedestrian link from Main Street to new public park proposed by the Kildare County Council.
Private parking and bicycle parking and landscaping is also included in the designs.
