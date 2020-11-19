Novaerus At McGreal's donate medical devices to children's ambulance service

Novaerus at McGreal's of Edenderry has donated two Air Dis-Infection devices to Bumbleance, the official Children’s National Ambulance Service of Ireland.

"Irish manufactured, Novaerus is a medical-grade clean air technology that kills airborne viruses at the DNA level, including a surrogate for the virus that causes COVID-19, providing added protection for patients and medics on board the ambulance all year round," said the company.

Bumblelance will be the first ambulance service in Ireland to have the devices installed.

Set up in 2013 by the Saoirse Foundation, the national service has provided over 13,000 free trips to children and their families. Supporting children, from newborns up to 18-years of age, the vehicles and crew provide essential professional care in secure, comfortable, and entertaining transportation environments for patients travelling to hospital, hospices, treatment centres or respite centres.

Kilian McGreal, Managing Director of Novaerus At McGreals and the McGreals Group said: “Bumbleance plays a crucial role in bringing children to their medical appointments, it is a fantastic service that we are proud to support. Providing a clean air solution that compliments existing hygiene protocols will protect and reassure both staff and patients on board the vehicles.

"The Novaerus device helps to close the hygiene loop by eliminating all airborne viruses, bacteria and fungi including measles, MRSA and Tuberculosis, which is so important in settings where vulnerable children are travelling. The devices are used across a range of business and healthcare sectors in Ireland as well as in private homes, improving the air quality indoors - especially beneficial at this time of year when more time is spent indoors”.

Tony Heffernan, founder and CEO of Bumbleance and The Saoirse Foundation said: “Our number one priority is creating a safe travelling environment for our patients, so we were thrilled to accept the donation of the Novaerus NV 200 devices from Kilian and the team at Novaerus At McGreals. It is a very welcome addition which will enhance our hygiene and dis-infection routines. The devices will give our staff and patients an extra level of hygiene security and peace of mind on the road which in turn will boost the levels of well being on all the journeys we take - short and long.”

This technology has been recognised globally and in South Korea, the Irish-manufactured devices are installed in four out

of five ambulances in Seoul.