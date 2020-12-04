Weather Warning: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow warning for high winds across the country
National
A 'Status Yellow - Wind warning' has been issued for the island of Ireland. Met Éireann are forecasting strong northerly winds today that will gust up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.
The warning is valid from 11am today, Friday until 6am tomorrow Saturday December 5.
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2020
Strong northerly winds today will gust up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.
Valid: 11:00 Friday 04/12/2020 to 06:00 Saturday 05/12/2020https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/C0YRPAqWzJ
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on