BREAKING: An Post's 'no comment' on Covid-19 incident at Naas post office

An Post have declined to confirm or deny that a Covid-19 infection has led to the temporary closure of Naas post office.

The premises is currently closed - but will reopen at 10am tomorrow and a sign to that effect has been placed in the window.

A representative of An Post said it was a matter of policy not to comment on whether a staff member has been infected or has been in close contact with somebody who is or was infected and this is standard public health practice within the organisation.

Naas post office is among the busiest public buildings anywhere in County Kildare providing a range of invaluable services including benefits payments throughout the pandemic.

The representative said that today’s closure was due to circumstances “beyond our control”.

It’s understood that in the event of an outbreak premises like post offices are subject to a deep clean.

It is also understood that the office will be fully staffed tomorrow. It’s not fully clear if staff members will be drafted in from other post offices.