Two cars extensively damaged by fire in Naas area

Gardai are investigating what they believe are arson attacks on two cars in the Naas area.

The vehicles were burned out in Naas and Sallins and it’s thought that the incidents may not be connected.

A 2006 Skoda car was extensively damaged on February 17. Gardai were alerted to the fire at 9.35pm and firefighters attached to the Naas station were on the scene within minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Naas firefighters were also summoned after a year old BMW 630 caught fire close to a house in Johnstown Gardens at 4am on February 18. The heat generated by the fire cracked a window in the residence and the vehicle was extensively damaged.