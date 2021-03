A sum of cash was stolen during a break-in at a business premises in Naas.

A shop premises at the Friary business park, off Friary Road was targeted.

The premises was broken into 6pm on March 8 and 9.30am on March 9.

Bars were removed from a back window during the incident.

A sum of cash, thought to be in the region of €200 was stolen.