Virtual wine tasting events in April by The Nude Wine Co run by Kildare woman

Award-winning online wine supplier, The Nude Wine Co. has just launched their new virtual wine tastings for April to lift the mood for those looking to explore the wine regions of Europe.

Hosted by trained Sommelier and owner of The Nude Wine Co, Kildare-born Michelle Lawlor, these events have become very popular over the last year.

"We are delighted with the reception we’ve been getting for these online wine tastings. Everyone has a great night and learns a little something about their favourite wines,’’ said Michelle.

9th April - A Portuguese Adventure: By popular demand, we are thrilled to host a

Portuguese wine tasting which explores the reds, whites and port styles of wine. This course

is perfect for those who are reminiscing over their holidays to Portugal and would like to

relive them with some wine and craic. We will taste and learn about the delightful Vinho

Verde, a rich red that will delight any Malbec lover and finish it off with a Tawny Port.

This box includes:

 1 bottle of Vinho Verde, 1 bottle of Casa da Passarella O Descoberta and 1 x 200mls

Grahams 10 year old Tawny Port

Price: €55 per household

10th April - Italian Reds: Our Italian Reds Course takes in Italy’s most important wine

styles. Compare the two king styles of Sangiovese and Ripasso and be impressed by a

thrilling Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

This box includes:

 1 bottle of Ripasso Valpolicella, 1 bottle of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, 1 bottle of

Organic Sangiovese

Price: €69 per household

16th April - Spanish Sensations; Take Rioja to the next level with a selection of Tempranillo

from its key producing regions. We discuss how to understand a Rioja label and how explore

some of Spain’s great red wines.

This box includes:

 1 bottle of Rioja Crianza, 1 bottle of Ribera del Duero, 1 bottle of Toro

Price: €55 per household

17th April - Wine for beginners: This is the perfect course for newbies to wine. We’ll taste a

sparkling wine, an alternative to Sauvignon Blanc and a Rioja Crianza. This is the perfect

way to pick up some pointers on how to describe what you like, and how to avoid what you

don’t like.

This box includes:

 1 bottle of Frizzante Prosecco, 1 bottle of Picpoul de Pinet and 1 bottle of Rioja

Crianza

Price: €55 per household

Once you order the virtual tasting online, the wine will be delivered to your door with an accompanying zoom link. All the tastings begin at 8.30pm and last approximately 75 minutes.

All wines are organic and sustainably farmed - ‘Wine as Nature Intended’. For further information about these events and their products please go to www.thenudewineco.ie